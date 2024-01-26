The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers have held their final formal practice ahead of the NFC Championship and that means we now know their injury designations for their upcoming game.

Ruled OUT

WR Kalif Raymond (knee)

LG Jonah Jackson (knee)

As expected, the Lions will be without Raymond and Jackson for this contest.

Raymond has missed all three playoff games and will most likely once again be replaced by Donovan Peoples-Jones both on offense and as a punt returner.

Jackson required knee surgery following the Lions’ win over the Buccaneers, and while he will sit out this game, he could return for the Super Bowl. Kayode Awosika replaced Jackson last game and is expected to maintain the starting left guard job against the 49ers this Sunday.

Questionable

Hendon Hooker (tooth)

NB Chase Lucas (illness)

Hooker was absent from Friday’s practice and is being listed as questionable due to a tooth that needed to be pulled. This isn’t overly concerning because he has not been active for a game this season, but if he’s not available, the Lions would be down their emergency quarterback.

Lucas caught a bug on Thursday and missed practice, but was able to return on Friday, indicating there’s a good chance he should be ready to play.

Not listed with an injury designation

TE Sam LaPorta (knee)

WR Josh Reynolds (ribs)

C Frank Ragnow (ankle/toe/back/knee)

EDGE James Houston (ankle)

LB Alex Anzalone (shoulder/ribs)

LaPorta has played through his knee injury each of the last two games and the Lions gave him some lighter practices to make sure he’s in as good a spot as he can be. Expect him to be his normal impactful self.

Reynolds also got some light work in this week. He was able to return to last week’s game after suffering his rib injury, and he’s anticipated to be ready to play against the 49ers.

Ragnow missed two practices this week but it appears it’s been mainly for rest purposes. He’s good to go.

“He’s good. Frank’s doing well,” coach Dan Campbell said at his Friday press conference. “Frank will be ready to go. I mean, you’re not going to hold him out of this one and he gets better every day. He’ll be ready.”

Houston has now been practicing for over four weeks but has not yet seen the field on game days. He is “very close” to returning, according to defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, but it is a potentially hard ask to step into such a significant game after not having played since September. We will likely find out if he will play come Sunday when inactives are released.

Anzalone has been playing through cracked ribs for the past few weeks, and he was also on the light work track this week. He is expected to be ready to play on Sunday.

49ers injury designations

COMING SOON.