If you’re a Detroit Lions fan, chances are most of your attention this week has been focused on the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. However, in the AFC, there is another game that has the makings of being a game for the ages, too.

In one corner you have the Baltimore Ravens, a team that for my money has been the best in the NFL for most of the 2023 season. They are a complete team—led by MVP-candidate Lamar Jackson at quarterback and backed by a dominating defense.

On the other side, we have the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Unlike in year’s past, the Chiefs have had quite a few bumps in the road in 2023, but thanks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a stingy defense, they once again find themselves in the conference title game.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who are you rooting for in the AFC Championship?

My Answer: I am torn a bit here. If the Lions beat the 49ers and advance to the Super Bowl, I would much rather see the Chiefs come out of the AFC, at least from a matchup perspective. The Lions have already beat them, and if we are being honest, they are the less scary of the two.

On the other hand, seeing less of a certain pop star on my TV would also be nice, and I have long been a Lamar Jackson fan—so seeing the Ravens in the Super Bowl would be fun.

Somewhat reluctantly, I am going with the Ravens here.

How about you? Who do you want to see win the AFC Championship game and why? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.