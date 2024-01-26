Nearly half of NFL fans want Detroit Lions to win the Super Bowl

Are the Detroit Lions the new America’s Team? It’s probably too early to declare that, but they are verifiably the most popular team remaining in the NFL Playoffs.

This week, we polled fans from across the entire SB Nation platform, and asked the fans of various teams: who are you rooting for to win the Super Bowl among the four remaining teams: Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens?

The results were not even close. The Lions ran away with the poll results, garnering a whopping 47 percent of the votes. The next closest team—the Chiefs—only got 20% of the votes. Here are the full results:

And when it came to the preferred matchups for the Super Bowl, both options with the Lions were the highest vote getters—with 64 percent of the voters wanting the Lions in the championship game.

Now, it’s one thing for fans to want the Lions to win the Super Bowl. It’s another for fans to think the Lions have a shot. And you may think that because the Lions are now 7.5-point underdogs to the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship Game that NFL fans don’t have much faith in Detroit.

You would be wrong, though. Because in another poll of all NFL fans, only 51 percent of them believe the touchdown-favorite 49ers will beat the Lions on Sunday.

That’s an astonishingly even split considering the 49ers have been the NFC favorites for the entire 2023 season.

Of course, everyone loves an underdog, so it’s not completely surprising to see the Lions as the most popular team remaining. The 49ers, Ravens and Chiefs have all been to recent Super Bowls, while the Lions have never been.

Still, it’s fun to see so many people enamored by what the Lions are doing this year.