NFC/AFC Championship: Expert picks, predictions, moneyline, spread, over/under

The POD staff make their predictions for the NFC Championship round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

By Erik Schlitt
The 2023-24 NFL playoffs have progressed to the Championship rounds, and with just four teams remaining, both games will be shown on Sunday, January 28, 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the early game, while your Detroit Lions will travel to California to take on the San Francisco 49ers to close out the day. The winners of each game will play each other in this year’s Super Bowl.

In this piece, we’ll take a look at the important information you’ll need for each game, including how to watch, betting information courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and the Pride of Detroit staff picks. In the widgets below the game information, you’ll be able to see who POD’s staff is picking on the moneyline, as well as against the spread, and the over/under, by using the toggle button.

Kansas City (3) at Baltimore Ravens (1)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland
TV: CBS
Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely
Online Stream/Replay: Paramount+, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Detroit Lions (3) at San Francisco 49ers (1)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Online Stream/Replay: Fox Sports App, NFL+ Premium

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

Enjoy the games and come chat with us in the comments!

