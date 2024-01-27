The San Francisco 49ers have been a powerhouse in the NFC since 2019. They have made four out of the last five NFC Championship games and have a chance to pick up their second trip to the Super Bowl during that span if they win on Sunday. Much has been said about the 49ers’ ability to dominate the trenches, and that’s exactly the type of challenge the Lions want. They believe that their trenches can stack up against anyone, which will make for a very fun and interesting game on Sunday.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Which matchup will be the most important for the Lions to beat the 49ers?

My answer: Lions offensive line vs. 49ers defensive line.

On defense, we know that the Lions are going to have to limit the damage from Christian McCaffrey, and if they don’t, it’s going to be a long day for them. But no matter what, the 49ers’ offense is going to get theirs. You simply can’t expect to completely shut down the No. 1 offense in the NFL, but if Detroit can prevent things from getting out of hand, and keep things close, then I like the Lions’ chances.

I think it’s extremely important that the Lions offense comes out strong, establishes the run, and hopefully puts up enough points to get out to an early lead and force the 49ers to play from behind. We have seen the 49ers struggle and get uncomfortable when they are trailing late in a game.

The Packers had the 49ers right where they wanted them last week. With a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, they had them on the ropes. In those situations, the 49ers were previously 0-30 under Kyle Shanahan. It goes to show how difficult it is to beat this 49ers team.