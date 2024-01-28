The Detroit Lions are traveling to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship game. The winner of this game will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds favor the home team.

“Got a tremendous amount of respect for (49ers Head) Coach (Kyle) Shanahan,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “What he’s done out there, man I think he’s an outstanding coach. And then, certainly, as an offensive coordinator, he’s tops. (49ers Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Steve) Wilks, a ton of respect. Every time we’ve faced them and his defenses, they’re a pain in the rear [...] This’ll be an outstanding test for us, but it’s one we’re ready for, we’re ready for. So, we’re built to handle this and this will be an outstanding game. On the road, our guys are going to be ready to roll.”

Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

TV: FOX

Online streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL+

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

Betting line: Lions +7, odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Referee: Clete Blakeman