The Detroit Lions are traveling to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference Championship game. The winner of this game will represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, the odds favor the home team.
“Got a tremendous amount of respect for (49ers Head) Coach (Kyle) Shanahan,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said earlier in the week. “What he’s done out there, man I think he’s an outstanding coach. And then, certainly, as an offensive coordinator, he’s tops. (49ers Defensive Coordinator) Coach (Steve) Wilks, a ton of respect. Every time we’ve faced them and his defenses, they’re a pain in the rear [...] This’ll be an outstanding test for us, but it’s one we’re ready for, we’re ready for. So, we’re built to handle this and this will be an outstanding game. On the road, our guys are going to be ready to roll.”
Here are a few articles that may interest you ahead of this game:
Scouting reports
- Opening Odds: Lions road underdogs to 49ers in NFC Championship
- The Honolulu Blueprint: Keys to a Lions victory over the 49ers
- On Paper: Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers preview, prediction
- Detroit Lions initial scouting report: 49ers are powerful but beatable
- 5 Questions Preview: Brock Purdy elevates SF offense to record heights
- Pride of Detroit’s YouTube feed includes video previews for this week’s game
- Mid-Week Mailbag PODcast: Can Lions replicate Packers' success vs 49ers?
- First Byte PODcast: Why Detroit has a legitimate shot at upset
Injury news and roster updates
- Lions injury designations: Jonah Jackson and Kalif Raymond are ruled out
- Lions elevate Jason Cabinda and Michael Schofield
- Jonah Jackson has surgery and will miss NFCC, but could return for Super Bowl
- Brock Wright to IR, Tyson Alualu signed to the 53-man roster
- Lions sign tight end Zach Ertz to practice squad
In case you missed it...
- Lions fans set a new Ford Field decibel record... again!
- Fans flood Frank Ragnow’s charity with over $20,000 in donations after gutsy performance
Awards
- GM Brad Holmes named Executive of the Year by the PFWA
- Dan Campbell was named 2023 NFC Coach of the Year by “101 Awards”
- Campbell and Ben Johnson are finalists for AP NFL Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year honors (respectively).
- Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta were both named finalists for AP’s Rookie of the Year
- The Athletic named four Lions rookie to their 2023 all-rookie team
Offseason trackers, information
- Coordinator and front office interview tracker
- Tanner Engstrand candidate for New England Patriots' offensive coordinator position
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers
Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
TV: FOX
Online streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL+
TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (full list of radio affiliates here)
Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang
Betting line: Lions +7, odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Referee: Clete Blakeman
Loading comments...