The Detroit Lions are taking on the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship crown and while the Lions are relatively healthy, there were a few roster moves early in the week that are worth taking note of in our updated depth chart.

To help out your viewing experience, we have created the most comprehensive and up-to-date look at the Lions' current depth chart with easy viewing access and links to important articles. We have listed each player’s number next to their name, bolded the projected starters, italicized injured players, and added an asterisk* after the rookies’ names.

Additionally, with the announcement of this year's Pro Bowl teams and All-Pro teams, we have added a (PB) after the name of each Pro Bowler, as well as (PB-A#) after this year's Pro Bowl alternates, with the number following PB-A to indicate which level of alternate they are. All-Pros will be recognized by AP1 (first-team All-Pro) or AP2 (second-team All-Pro).

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff (16) (PB-A2)

Teddy Bridgewater (10)

Hendon Hooker* (12) — tooth, questionable

Running back/Fullback (4)

Jahmyr Gibbs* (26) (PB-A1)

David Montgomery (5) (PB-A4)

Craig Reynolds (13)

Jason Cabinda (45, FB) — elevated from the practice squad

Wide receiver (5 + 1 injured)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) (AP1, PB-A1)

Jameson Williams (9)

Josh Reynolds (8) — ribs, not listed with an injury designation

— ribs, not listed with an injury designation Donovan Peoples-Jones (19)

Antoine Green* (80)

Kalif Raymond (11) (PB-A4, Returner) — knee, Ruled OUT

Tight end (2 + 2)

Offensive line (8 + 3)

Projected starters

LT — Taylor Decker (68)

LG — Kayode Awosika (74)

C — Frank Ragnow (77) (AP2, PB) — ankle/toe/back/knee, not listed with a designation

— ankle/toe/back/knee, not listed with a designation RG — Graham Glasgow (60)

RT — Penei Sewell (58) (AP1, PB)

OL Reserves

Interior defensive line (5)

DT — Alim McNeill (54)

DT — Benito Jones (94)

DL — Tyson Alualu (92) — signed to the 53-man roster

DL — Levi Onwuzurike (91)

DT — Brodric Martin* (98)

EDGE Rushers (6)

EDGE — Aidan Hutchinson (97) (PB)

DE/IDL — Josh Paschal (93)

DE/IDL — John Cominsky (79)

EDGE — Romeo Okwara (95)

SAM — James Houston (41) — ankle, not listed with an injury designation

DE/SAM — Charles Harris (53)

Off-the-ball linebacker (6)

WILL — Alex Anzalone (34) (PB-A5) — shoulder/ribs, not listed with an injury designation

— shoulder/ribs, not listed with an injury designation MIKE/WILL — Derrick Barnes (55)

MIKE — Jack Campbell* (46)

WILL — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB, Special Teams)

WILL/FB — Malcolm Rodriguez (44)

MIKE/SAM — Anthony Pittman (57)

Cornerback (4 + 1)

Cameron Sutton (1)

Kindle Vildor (29)

Khalil Dorsey (30)

Steven Gilmore* (24)

Jerry Jacobs (23) — thigh/knee, on Injured Reserve

Star/Nickelback (3)

NB/S Brian Branch* (32)

CB/NB Will Harris (25)

NB Chase Lucas (27) — Illness, questionable

Safety (4)

Kerby Joseph (31)

Ifeatu Melifonwu (6)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2)

Tracy Walker (21)

Kicking team (3)

P — Jack Fox (3)

K — Michael Badgley (17)

LS — Jake McQuaide (43)

Kick/Punt returners

Punt return — Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) ; emergency — Amon-Ra St. Brown (14)

; emergency — Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) Kick return — Craig Reynolds (13) or Khalil Dorsey (30)

Kick coverage specialists

Kickoffs — Jack Fox (3)

Holder — Jack Fox (3)

Gunner — Khalil Dorsey (30) and Chase Lucas (27)

Personal protector (PP) — Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42) (AP2, PB)

At-a-glance projected depth chart

If you’re more of a visual learner, here’s an at-a-glance look at what was discussed above: