The Detroit Lions will take on the San Francisco 49ers in a battle for the NFC Championship crown and a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Adding to the excitement, the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided us with some interesting player prop bets to consider for the game.

Jahmyr Gibbs, OVER 76.5 rushing + receiving yards (-105)

Jahmyr Gibbs may very well be the key to the Lions advancing to the Super Bowl, as he presents the biggest potential mismatches against a stout 49ers defense. As discussed in our Keys to Victory article, the one big advantage the Lions have is their ability to use speed runs against San Francisco’s aggressive front, an area in which Gibbs thrives.

While Gibbs has a unique opportunity on the ground to carry the Lions' offense, they have also targeted him four times in the passing game in each playoff game, which has resulted in at least four receptions and 40 receiving yards in each matchup.

Take the combined rushing and receiving yards here for Gibbs.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, OVER 7.5 receptions (-110)

If the Lions can get their rushing attack going and force the 49ers linebackers up close to the line of scrimmage, Detroit will turn to Amon-Ra St. Brown to help them attack over the middle of the field. If the Lions can’t get their rushing attack going, they’ll turn to St. Brown to help spark the offense. When they need a clutch play, they’ll turn to St. Brown.

Are you sensing a theme yet?

Jared Goff has targeted St. Brown at least 8 times in 13 of the Lions last 14 games. He is averaging 10.8 targets per game over that stretch and has 23 targets over the last two playoff games. Now, he’s not going to catch everything, but he is averaging 7.5 catches a game in the playoffs and I expect him to take things up another level as the magnitude of the game increases.

Christian McCaffrey, Anytime touchdown (-330)

As much fun as it would be to see the Lions shut out the 49ers, that is not very realistic. And if San Francisco does find the end zone, it’s more than likely going to be when the ball is in Christian McCaffrey’s hands.

Of the 50 offensive touchdowns San Francisco has scored this season, McCaffrey has accounted for 21 of them. In his 17 games played this season, he has scored a touchdown in 14 of them. The odds aren’t great, but the chances of it happening are favorable.

If you are looking for better odds, Gibbs has scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games (Jahmyr Gibbs, Anytime touchdown, +120) while Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored in five of his last six (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Anytime touchdowns, +125).