The Detroit Lions have declared their inactives ahead of their NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers and the big news is that pass rushing specialist James Houston is active and is eligible to play in this game.

The Lions only made a few roster moves this week, most notably, placing tight end Brock Wright on injured reserve and signing defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to the active roster. In addition, the Lions elevated fullback Jason Cabinda and offensive lineman Michael Schofield from the practice squad, bringing Detroit’s game-day roster total up to 55 players.

Because the Lions have eight offensive linemen active for Sunday’s game, they are eligible to expand their game-day roster from 47 to 48 players. Therefore, with 55 players on the game-day roster and 48 eligible to play, the Lions need to declare seven players inactive for today’s matchup.

Lions inactives:

QB Hendon Hooker (tooth) — designated as the team’s emergency quarterback

WR Kalif Raymond (knee) — Ruled out on Friday

LG Jonah Jackson (knee) — Ruled out on Friday

DT Brodric Martin

EDGE Charles Harris

CB Steven Gilmore

S Tracy Walker

Hooker will once again be the Lions emergency quarterback, meaning he will be inactive for today’s game unless both of Detroit’s other options at quarterback are lost due to injury. In that case, Hooker would be allowed to become active and could enter the game.

Raymond’s absence once again opens the door for Donovan Peoples-Jones, who stepped into the WR4 and punt returner role each of the last two weeks.

Jackson’s absence likely opens the door for Kayode Awosika to step into the starting lineup at left guard, and created the need to elevate Schofield for depth and insurance.

Will Houston active, the Lions opted to rest veteran Charles Harris, something they have done frequently in the back half of the season. Walker has also been inactive of late, joining rookies Martin and Gilmore, who are inactive most weeks.

49ers inactives: