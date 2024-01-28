AFC Championship live open thread: Chiefs at Ravens

Let’s be honest. You’re just here because you’re waiting for the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game and you don’t know what to do with these torturous hours before the game. To be honest, that’s why I’m writing this intro, so maybe I’m just projecting that onto you, dear reader.

Regardless, if you’re trying to find something to do until the Lions’ 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff or if you’re genuinely curious about who the Detroit Lions will play in the Super Bowl who will be the AFC representative in the Super Bowl, you’ve come to the right place.

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs battle to kick off Conference Championship Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

For the entire season, the Ravens looked like the best team in the AFC—quite possible the entire NFL. Just look at some of the blowout wins they’ve produced against decent opponents:

Beat Texans, 25-9

Beat Browns, 28-3

Beat Lions, 38-6 NEVER HAPPENED

NEVER HAPPENED Beat 49ers, 33-19

Beat Dolphins, 56-19

Beat Texans (again), 34-10

But it’s never easy to take down the defending champions. The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had the best season, but they’ve saved their best play for the end. They easily cast aside the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round and held off a hungry Bills teams in Buffalo.

The AFC battle truly feels like a bout between the two best teams in the conference, so it should be a good game and a great distraction for three hours.

Here’s how to watch:

Kansas City (3) at Baltimore Ravens (1)

Date: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely

Online Stream/Replay: Paramount+, NFL+

Feel free to chat in our comment section below during the game.