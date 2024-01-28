Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers first half live open thread

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers face off Sunday evening for the NFC Championship. Winner gets a trip to the Super Bowl. Loser sees its season comes to a sudden end.

The 49ers were in the Super Bowl just four years ago and this will be their third consecutive NFC Championship game. The Lions are on the other end of the spectrum, having never been to the Super Bowl, and their own trip to the NFC Championship game in franchise history was 32 years ago.

But none of that matters, because we’re talking bout the 2023 Lions vs. the 2023 49ers, and this should be one of the best games in the playoffs. Both the 49ers and Lions boast one of the best offenses in the league, with both aided by a balanced attack. Detroit has one of the best run defenses in football, while San Francisco counters with one of the best passing defenses in football.

