WATCH: Lions strike 1st with Jameson Williams 42-yard TD run!

The Lions wasted little time in getting on the score board to begin the NFC Championship Game.

Just four plays into the game, wideout Jameson William took a handoff from quarterback Jared Goff on an end-around off the right side. Williams cut off the backs of two of his offensive lineman before breaking a tackle by 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw en route to stumbling all the way into the end zone.

The long touchdown was Williams’ fourth touchdown of his young NFL career and it’s gone right along with the theme of his explosive play-making nature. Of his four scores as a pro, three of them have gone for at least 35 yards. The former Alabama receiver has elite speed and he finally looks like his old self after suffering a torn ACL to end his collegiate career.

If you missed the play live, go ahead and check out the replay below!