Ford Field erupting like a home game after TDs vs. 49ers

The NFC Championship Game is being hosted by the 49ers in Santa Clara but you’d probably guess all the action was happening in Detroit by the way Ford Field is erupting with every big play from the Lions.

In just the first quarter, the Lions already authored two scoring drives to take an early 14-0 lead over the Niners on the road. Wideout Jameson Williams took an end-around for a huge 42-yard touchdown run while David Montgomery capped off an 11-play drive with a short score from a yard out.

If you couldn’t score tickets to the conference title game, I hope you found a way to make it inside Ford Field for what seriously looks like a one-in-a-lifetime experience.