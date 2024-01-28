 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: David Montgomery bursts into end zone to give Lions 14-0 lead

And just like that, the Lions are up by two scores before the end of the first quarters vs. the 49ers.

By MTPeterson
NFL: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

By the early looks of the Lions offense, you wouldn’t think this was a new experience for them. Before the end of the first quarter, Detroit had found the end zone for a second time behind the strong effort of running back David Montgomery.

After the 49ers missed a field goal on their opening drive of the game, the Lions marched 62 yards in 11 plays before punching it in from one yard out. Big plays from Montgomery, fellow back Jahmyr Gibbs, and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown helped spur on the drive and keep the Lions feeling hot on the west coast.

If you missed live play, you can check out the replay below!

