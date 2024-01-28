 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Jahmyr Gibbs slices 49ers defense on 15-yard TD run

Jahmyr Gibbs extended the Lions’ lead back to two scores with an electric run in the second quarter.

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers managed to tack on a score early in the second quarter to cut the Lions’ lead back down to seven. After their first punt of the game, the Lions secured an interception off Niners quarterback Brock Purdy which was returned inside the San Francisco 30-yard line. A penalty on Detroit brought the ball back to midfield but that wasn’t enough to stop the positive momentum behind the offense.

It took just five plays before rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs took a pitch off the right side and sliced through a myriad of defenders en route to finding the end zone for Detroit’s third touchdown of the first half.

Both running backs are averaging over four yards per carry and the Lions have already crossed well over the 100-yard threshold before halftime. The vaunted Niners defense is not having their best day and it may lead to the Lions getting into their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

If you missed the play live, you can check out the replay below!

