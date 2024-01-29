2024 NFL Draft order: Detroit Lions first-round pick officially set

The Detroit Lions 2023-24 season has come to a close and because their deep playoff run saw them get all the way to the NFC Championship game, the Lions now hold the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions have never held pick No. 29 in their organizational history, but the last time they had a pick in the 20s, they landed All-Pro center Frank Ragnow. The No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was made by the New Orleans Saints and they selected defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Because there are still a variety of things that will take place over the offseason, the only picks we know for certain at this time are in the first round. As the offseason plays out, more picks will be awarded to teams via the NFL—i.e. compensatory picks, awarded picks based on minority hires, etc.—and we will learn all the Lions' official picks in the coming months.

For now, here is where the Lions are slotted to pick, keeping in mind the pick numbers beyond No. 29 are just estimated placeholders:

Round 1: No. 29

Round 2: No. 61

Round 3: No. 73 (via Minnesota for T.J. Hockenson)

Round 3: No. 93

Round 5: No. 157

Round 6: 189

Round 7: 221

The Lions do not have a pick in the fourth round as part of the trade that sent Hockenson to the Vikings and returned the Lions a third-round pick in this year's draft. That pick could have been reduced to a fifth-round selection but Minnesota failed to win a playoff game this postseason.

