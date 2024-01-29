 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2024 NFL Draft order: Detroit Lions first-round pick officially set

With the Detroit Lions playoff run coming to an end, the team now knows where it will pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

By Erik Schlitt
Erik Schlitt

The Detroit Lions 2023-24 season has come to a close and because their deep playoff run saw them get all the way to the NFC Championship game, the Lions now hold the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lions have never held pick No. 29 in their organizational history, but the last time they had a pick in the 20s, they landed All-Pro center Frank Ragnow. The No. 29 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was made by the New Orleans Saints and they selected defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Because there are still a variety of things that will take place over the offseason, the only picks we know for certain at this time are in the first round. As the offseason plays out, more picks will be awarded to teams via the NFL—i.e. compensatory picks, awarded picks based on minority hires, etc.—and we will learn all the Lions' official picks in the coming months.

For now, here is where the Lions are slotted to pick, keeping in mind the pick numbers beyond No. 29 are just estimated placeholders:

  • Round 1: No. 29
  • Round 2: No. 61
  • Round 3: No. 73 (via Minnesota for T.J. Hockenson)
  • Round 3: No. 93
  • Round 5: No. 157
  • Round 6: 189
  • Round 7: 221

The Lions do not have a pick in the fourth round as part of the trade that sent Hockenson to the Vikings and returned the Lions a third-round pick in this year's draft. That pick could have been reduced to a fifth-round selection but Minnesota failed to win a playoff game this postseason.

Here’s a look at the rest of the 2024 draft order that we know so far:

  1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (via Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  27. Arizona Cardinals (via Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers

