3 head coaching interviews on tap for Detroit Lions coordinators

On Monday morning, in the aftermath of the Detroit Lions disappointing loss in the NFC Championship game, it was reported by Tom Pelissero that both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have interviews for head coaching jobs later this week.

Per Pelissero, Johnson will interview with the Seattle Seahawks later on Monday in Detroit. Then, on Tuesday, the Washington Commanders are expected to interview both Johnson and Glenn.

The Commanders and Seahawks are the two remaining head coach vacancies in this year’s NFL coaching carousel. As Pelissero points out, the majority of the candidates are now out of the playoff race, so it’s very likely that the final coaching hires will be made by the end of the week.

“That may be it for head coaching interviews in this cycle,” Pelissero said. All those guys are now eligible to be hired immediately here. So a good chance these searches are wrapped up by the end of the week, perhaps even in the next 48 hours here.”