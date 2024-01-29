Tampa Bay Buccaneers interview Lions’ WR coach Antwaan Randle El for OC position

The season may have just ended for the Detroit Lions, but it never really stops in the NFL. A day after falling in the NFC Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers, Lions’ coach Dan Campbell now has to deal with the possibility of losing coaches like wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El—who just completed an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

We've interviewed Antwaan Randle El for our open OC position.



: https://t.co/Ykr6kgdIcM pic.twitter.com/J6Qg0aFxmX — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 29, 2024

After a decorated playing career, Randle El served as an offensive assistant under former coach Bruce Arians in Tampa before being hired by Campbell as the Lions’ wide receiver coach in 2021.

Under Randle El, the Lions have seen players like All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown develop into a superstar, while others like veterans Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond have seen career resurgences in Detroit.

Additionally, the development of 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams over the second half of the 2023 season is another feather in the cap of Randle El.

It will take some getting used to, but this is likely going to become a regular occurrence if the Lions can sustain the success they had in 2023. Coordinators will interview for head coaching openings, while position coaches will be looking for their chances to become coordinators.

With that said, this is where Campbell’s relationships built through long playing and coaching careers should pay major dividends. I have no doubts that he has succession plans on top of succession plans.

Losing coaches will never be easy, but in Dan we trust.