2 more Detroit Lions named to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The Detroit Lions are sending All-Pro wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs to the Pro Bowl, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

It’s been a memorable season for the Lions, and while it didn’t end exactly the way they would have preferred, this roster is going to receive a lot of offseason attention for what it accomplished. The first of those accolades will be the Pro Bowl, which is set to take place on Sunday, February 4 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC.

The Lions were already scheduled to send five players to the Pro Bowl (TE Sam LaPorta, C Frank Ragnow, RT Penei Sewell, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin), but they also had seven alternates. And with the San Francisco 49ers heading to the Super Bowl, their nine players will no longer be eligible for the Pro Bowl, meaning the NFL will dip into the alternate pool for replacements.

As a result, there are several Lions who will have their Pro Bowl statuses impacted, including:

RB Jahmy Gibbs elevated to Pro Bowl roster

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown elevated to Pro Bowl roster

TE Sam LaPorta elevated to starter designation

RT Penei Sewell elevated to starter designation

DE Aidan Hutchinson elevated to starter designation

Additionally, several of the Lions saw their alternate spots elevated, including:

QB Jared Goff moves from Alternate 2 to Alternate 1

RB David Montgomery moves from Alternate 4 to Alternate 3

LB Alex Anzalone moves from Alternate 5 to Alternate 4

Congratulations to all of the Lions’ SEVEN Pro Bowlers!