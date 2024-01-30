For better or for worse, there were a monumental number of eyes on the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The NFC Championship Game drew 56.6 million viewers — the most-watched telecast since last year’s Super Bowl, per The Athletic. The good? A lot of people seemingly cared about the Lions. The bad? A lot of people saw that epic meltdown.

These viewership numbers beat both of last year’s conference championship games — the 2023 AFC Championship featuring the Chiefs against the Bengals at 6:30 p.m. ET averaged 53.12 million viewers on CBS, while the NFC game featuring the Eagles vs. the 49ers reached 47.5 million viewers in the earlier window.

The Lions game also drew the most viewers for a FOX telecast of this round of the playoffs since 2012, ranking as the fourth-most watched non-Super Bowl telecast in network history.

An extra interesting tidbit from The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch:

“What it signals is not only the NFL’s popularity but its popularity relative to every other sport that airs in the United States. Think about this: The college football national championship game between Michigan and Washington earlier this month drew a whopping 25 million viewers, the best audience for that sport since the 2020 national championship. That viewership is less than half of what the Niners and Lions drew on Sunday.”

And onto the rest of your notes. We’ll keep it brief.

Mitch Albom describes in an article for the Detroit Free Press what we’re all likely feeling — pain even two days later.

From Mitch Albom: For Detroit Lions fans, it's the morning after the morning after — and it still hurts https://t.co/obJlPAA6nP via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) January 30, 2024

A couple of Lions reflect on the game and/or season over on X:

Detroit, What a fulfilling and heartbreaking season all at once. Thank you for being the most badass fans. We will be back, work isn’t done. — Taylor Decker (@__taylordecker) January 30, 2024

We will be back! I’m sorry lions fans — Alpha (@BrianBB_1) January 29, 2024

This really the longest I ever played football in my life glad I could experience it with my team https://t.co/k693xsrbD1 — ZUPER BOWL KERB (@JKERB25) January 29, 2024