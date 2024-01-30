Jared Goff declines Pro Bowl bid, while another Detroit Lion pulls out

On Tuesday, the NFL announced replacements for the 2024 Pro Bowl. Several players declined their initial invites, and Pro Bowlers who will be playing in the Super Bowl—five players from the Chiefs and nine from the 49ers—all had to be replaced. As we covered earlier on the day, that allowed two more Detroit Lions to make the Pro Bowl. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs are both now on the roster.

However, two more Lions players who could have taken the trip to Orlando, Florida won’t be. Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who made the original team, has reportedly pulled himself out of the All-Star Weekend, according to Mike Dugar of The Athletic. He was replaced by former Lions special teamer Nick Bellore of the Seahawks.

Additionally, it appears Jared Goff turned down a chance to be in the Pro Bowl. Goff was initially listed as a second alternate at quarterback, but the top three quarterbacks in the conference in Pro Bowl voting (Brock Purdy, Dak Prescott, Matthew Stafford) are all not attending for various reasons.

It’s unclear why Goff turned down the Pro Bowl, but the three new quarterbacks who will attend on behalf of the NFC are Jalen Hurts, Baker Mayfield, and Geno Smith.

So it appears the Lions will have a total of six Pro Bowlers who will attend the games in Orlando, even though they had a total of eight players eligible. Here’s a list of those who will attend: