Notes: Former NFL agent breaks down potential Jared Goff extension

After a strong 2023 campaign, Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff may be in line for a contract extension.

By Morgan Cannon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After an incredibly successful 2023 season, the Detroit Lions now turn their gaze to the offseason. The first thing on Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes’ to-do list? Figure out a contract extension for starting quarterback Jared Goff. Former NFL agent Joel Corry weighs in on what a new deal for Goff may look like given the current quarterback market.

After initially being thought of as a salary cap buyout in the blockbuster trade between the Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, Goff has rewritten his story in Detroit. Understandably, the 2021 season was a rocky one. Goff was in a new city, and in the first year of the rebuild, Holmes and coach Dan Campbell essentially ripped the roster down to the studs.

In 2022 things got significantly better, with the Lions finishing the season with a 9-8 record, before things really exploded in 2023.

“Goff is getting the last laugh,” wrote Corry of Goff’s strong 2023 season. “Not only did he complete 67.3% of his passes for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to post a 97.9 passer rating, but he also led the Lions to a 12-5 record and a division title for the first time in 30 years. Goff had a career high in completion percentage, which was the NFL’s seventh-best mark. He ranked second and fourth in the league, respectively, in passing yards and touchdown passes.”

So how much will Goff get? Corry offers a few parameters

“Whether Detroit’s idea of one of the NFL’s highest-paid players means that Goff joins Burrow, Herbert, Hurts and Jackson in the $50 million per year club remains to be seen,” Corry said. “The average yearly salary of the league’s 10 highest-paid players isn’t too far behind. It’s a little more than $48 million per year with the average contract length being 5.4 new years.”

You can read the entire article from Corry where he breaks down other salaries of the game’s top passers, and how it might affect Goff’s extension here. He also mentions a potential soft deadline to get a deal done.

And now, onto the rest of today’s notes:

  • Count Lions’ linebacker Alex Anzalone as another player who seems really appreciative of the 2023 season, but also hungry for more in 2024.

  • How passionate are Lions fans? Well, 37,000 of them packed Ford Field to watch a game being played over 2,400 miles away, making it the biggest NFL watch party of all time.

  • I have to agree with Mike Golic Jr. here. If your All-Pro tackle is open, you get him the football. This is the law.

  • I have to imagine Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes is sitting in his office in Allen Park, just dreaming of the things he can accomplish this offseason.

  • Let’s make sure we give Lions’ All-Pro center Frank Ragnow his flowers after a season in which he battled through a myriad of injuries.

  • Brian Baldinger bringing his usual heat with breaking down film—this time highlighting Lions’ linebacker Alex Anzalone.

