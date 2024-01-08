The 2024 NFL coaching carousel is underway, and it already appears Detroit Lions coordinators will be hot commodities this year. The Lions are no stranger to having coveted coaches, as both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past.
On Black Monday, the Lions coordinators have already received multiple requests for interviews, and that’s likely to continue throughout the process. It’s worth noting, though, that the coordinators cannot even do a virtual interview until at least three days after the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In-person interviews cannot be conducted until after the Divisional Round.
We’re going to keep track of all the interview requests, conducted interviews, and hires right here. We’ll not only track the Lions interviews but the other candidates who are up for the same job.
Here’s a look at what we know right now:
Commanders
Aaron Glenn: Requested
Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19. (Report: Johnson is the “top” target)
Other candidates: Rams DC Raheem Morris, Ravens DC Mike MacDonald, Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Texans OC Bobby Slowik
Panthers
Aaron Glenn: N/A
Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19
Other candidates:
- Interviewed: Ravens OC Todd Monken, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, Panthers DC Ejiro Evero, Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor, Rams DC Raheem Morris
- Requested: Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Dolphins OC Frank Smith, Buccaneers OC Dave Canales, Eagles OC Brian Johnson
Chargers
Aaron Glenn: Requested
Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19
Other candidates:
- Interviewed: Ravens OC Todd Monken, Chargers interim HC Giff Smith, 49ers DC Steve Wilks, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
- Requested: Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, former Bills DC Leslie Frazier, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Chargers OC Kellen Moore, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Raiders DC Patrick Graham, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Titans
Aaron Glenn: Requested
Ben Johnson: Requested
Other candidates:
- Interviewed: Giants OC Mike Kafka, Bengals OC Brian Callahan
- Requested: Raiders interim HC Antonio Pierce, Eagles OC Brian Johnson, Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Ravens OC Mike Macdonald, Giants DC Dan Quinn
Falcons
Aaron Glenn: Requested
Ben Johnson: Requested
Other candidates:
- Interviewed: Ravens OC Mike Macdonald, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh
- Requested: 49ers DC Steve Wilks, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Texans OC Bobby Slowik, Ravens AHC/DL Anthony Weaver
Seahawks
Aaron Glenn: N/A
Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19
Other candidates:
- Interviewed: None
- Requested: Dallas DC Dan Quinn, Panthers DC DC Ejiro Evero, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Raiders DC DC Patrick Graham, Dolphins OC Frank Smith, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Texans OC Bobby Slowik
Other coaching vacancies: Raiders,
Patriots (hired Jerod Mayo)
GM jobs
Panthers
Lions’ COO Mike Disner: Requested — Our story
Other candidates: Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Bucs assistant GM Mike Greenberg, Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis, Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby, Saints assistant GM Khai Harley, Ravens VP of football administration Nick Matteo, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly (source)
We will update this post throughout the entire coaching carousel.
Loading comments...