The 2024 NFL coaching carousel is underway, and it already appears Detroit Lions coordinators will be hot commodities this year. The Lions are no stranger to having coveted coaches, as both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn have interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past.

On Black Monday, the Lions coordinators have already received multiple requests for interviews, and that’s likely to continue throughout the process. It’s worth noting, though, that the coordinators cannot even do a virtual interview until at least three days after the Wild Card round of the playoffs. In-person interviews cannot be conducted until after the Divisional Round.

We’re going to keep track of all the interview requests, conducted interviews, and hires right here. We’ll not only track the Lions interviews but the other candidates who are up for the same job.

Here’s a look at what we know right now:

Commanders

Aaron Glenn: Requested

Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19. (Report: Johnson is the “top” target)

Other candidates: Rams DC Raheem Morris, Ravens DC Mike MacDonald, Ravens DL coach Anthony Weaver, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Panthers

Aaron Glenn: N/A

Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19

Other candidates:

Chargers

Aaron Glenn: Requested

Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19

Other candidates:

Titans

Aaron Glenn: Requested

Ben Johnson: Requested

Other candidates:

Falcons

Aaron Glenn: Requested

Ben Johnson: Requested

Other candidates:

Seahawks

Aaron Glenn: N/A

Ben Johnson: Virtual interview scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 19

Other candidates:

Other coaching vacancies: Raiders, Patriots (hired Jerod Mayo)

GM jobs

Panthers

Lions’ COO Mike Disner: Requested — Our story

Other candidates: Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown, Bucs assistant GM Mike Greenberg, Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis, Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby, Saints assistant GM Khai Harley, Ravens VP of football administration Nick Matteo, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds, Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly (source)

We will update this post throughout the entire coaching carousel.