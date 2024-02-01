Lions DC Aaron Glenn set to return in 2024, as Commanders hire Dan Quinn

It appeared heading into the 2024 NFL coaching carousel that the Detroit Lions were in danger of losing both coordinators to head coaching gigs. As it turns out, both offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are set to return to Detroit. Johnson has already declared that he will be returning to Detroit, and with the Washington Commanders now expected to hire Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their new head coach per multiple reports, there are no more head coach vacancies.

That means the Lions will have some uncanny stability among their coordinators, with Johnson entering his third straight year as offensive coordinator and Glenn returning for his fourth season. To give you a sense of how rare that is, Glenn is currently tied for the third-longest tenured defensive coordinator—only Cincinnati's Lou Anarumo and Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo have held their positions longer. Johnson is tied for the longest-tenured offensive coordinator with six other coaches.

Here’s a look at where the current head coach, offensive, and defensive coordinator hires stand, per ESPN’s Mike Clay:

Another update to the chart now that all 32 head coach slots are filled! pic.twitter.com/8LwaR6Ym32 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) February 1, 2024

While the Lions are set to return all three of their coordinators (shout out special teams coordinator Dave Fipp), there is still a chance of some coaching mixups. Pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is a candidate for both the Patriots and Buccaneers offensive coordinator jobs, while wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El is a candidate for the Bucs offensive coordinator job. Additionally, the Lions have reportedly agreed to hire Terrell Williams as their new run game coordinator and defensive line coach.

You can track all of the latest Lions coaching news here.