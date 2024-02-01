List of 2024 Pro Bowl events Detroit Lions will participate in

The Detroit Lions will have five representatives at the 2023 Pro Bowl games down in Orlando, which kick off on Thursday, Feb. 1. Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, and edge defender Aidan Hutchinson will all participate in various displays of strengths, speed and athleticism.

Note: Frank Ragnow and Jalen Reeves-Maybin have pulled out of the Pro Bowl, and Jared Goff turned down an invitation

On Thursday, the NFL announced each of the events that will occur over Pro Bowl weekend and the individuals who will participate in each event.

Here’s a rundown of which Lions will participate in which events. You can see the full list here.

Thursday, Feb. 1 — airing on ESPN at 7-8:30 p.m. ET

High Stakes Event:

With two footballs already in hand, players will attempt to catch “punts” from the JUGS machine.

Lions competitors: TE Sam LaPorta

Dodgeball

A multi-round event. The AFC offense will face off against the NFC defense and vice versa.

Lions competitors: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

Events with no Lions competitors: Best catch, precision passing, closest to the pin, snap shots (long snapping)

Sunday, Feb 4 — airing on ABC/ESPN at 3-6 p.m. ET

Move the Chains

A strength competition where a team of five players must push 3,000 pounds of weight off a wall and pull a 2,000-pound wall across a finish line.

Lions competitors: OT Penei Sewell

Gridiron Gauntlet

A relay race/obstacle course, with four teams of six players each.

Lions competitors: OT Penei Sewell, EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Tug of war

A five-on-five feat of strength. Four teams total (two per conference)

Lions competitors: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Flag football

Lions competitors: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE Sam LaPorta

Event with no Lions competitors: Madden Head-to-Head, Kick Tac Toe