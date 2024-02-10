Earlier in the week, we posted our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, asking Detroit Lions fans: Which pending free agent do you most want the Lions to re-sign?

The results of that survey are in, and while the overall preference order went as expected—they are nearly identical to how I ranked these players at the beginning of the week—the distance between the first-place vote-getter and the rest of the pack was a bit surprising.

Let’s take a look at the results.

I fully expected Glasgow to be the favorite after coming off arguably his best season as a professional. His positional versatility and his ability to situationally fill in for Frank Ragnow, further cement his importance. But for him to get nearly three-quarters of the vote caused me to sit up in my chair and take a second look.

Jackson coming in second also points to this fan base's understanding that this Lions roster is centered around its offensive line and Detroit needs to do its best to continue to play at elite levels in order to have success

Here are a few of the explanations from voters (lightly edited for clarity and ease of reading) in the comment section of the original article:

CMonstar : "Graham Glasgow is the top priority IMO. He is starter level at all 3 interior offensive line positions. He wants to be here. All this dude wants is to be appreciated. Make him a respectable offer before FA, and he will be back."

Detroit_vs_everyone : "I went with GG. On paper, it's Jackson, but given Ragnow's health concerns....it's GG."

JJrod78: "GG easy. Mainly because I think his versatility is crucial (Ragnow is going to miss some games every year), and also think he offers the best combination of talent and value. I would hope they could keep him on a 2-3 year deal at $6-7 mill/year or so."

