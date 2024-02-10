 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notes: Watch mic’d up footage of the Sun God at the Pro Bowl Games

Amon-Ra St. Brown has a message for Lions fans at the end.

By Andrew Kato
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On Friday, the Detroit Lions media folks posted a solid nine minutes of Amon-Ra St. Brown mic’d up at the Pro Bowl Games to the team’s official YouTube channel. There’s a lot of great moments in the video, from game action during flag football to goofing around with teammates. Several bits are nice callbacks to things from before that the Lions’ staff know Detroit fans will understand.

After a segment showing the players interacting with the fans and some warm-ups, there’s a quick shot of St. Brown on the sideline about 54 seconds in. Chicago’s Montez Sweat playfully taps on a ball the Lions wide receiver is holding and swipes at it once. St. Brown brings it up to his chest, looks at the Bears lineman and says “ball security.” Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, standing next to St. Brown, agrees immediately with a reflexive “ODB.” Our damn ball. St. Brown repeats that and then another ball security mantra: body, ball, boundary. Basically, put your body between the defender and the ball in your hand closer to the sideline away from the guy trying to tackle you.

We then get to see the moment the Lions’ Pro Bowlers got together to take a incredible group photo:

About a minute and a half in, Jahmyr Gibbs takes St. Brown on a mission to learn Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence’s sack dance and then it’s on to a lot of cheering on Penei Sewell in various competition events. It’s pretty hilarious to see Sewell on the bench complaining about how tired and hungry he is. “It’s humid as hell. (looks directly at the camera) They got me running through a wall last year. Now they got me weight lifting,”

Later in the video at the 4:55 mark, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase marvels at St. Brown’s hair. “When the hell you dyed your effing hair baby blue?” When Saint lets him know it was before the Rams playoff game in early January, Chase cracks up. “You were playing with your shi* like that?” Even the Chargers’ Keenan Allen was amused: “(this) boy crazy.”

Then at 5:51, we see St. Brown talking to former Lions cornerback Darius Slay on the bench. It’s a blast from the past as St. Brown asks about which teammates Slay played with in Detroit. D’Andre Swift? Nope. But Marvin Jones is a yes, Calvin Johnson is a yes, and Kenny Golladay is a yes.

There are some cameos of Penei Sewell’s son Malakai getting fist bumps from everybody, St. Brown messing with the flag football referees, and finally a heartfelt message from the Sun God to Lions fans. It’s all really great stuff as the mic’d up videos usually are, so take a look.

  • Jared went to Jared! While they’re no Isotoners, it’s a fantastic gesture of appreciation by the Lions’ starting quarterback.

  • The Lions were really good running the ball outside the red zone (sixth from the right in Arjun Menon’s chart):

  • The Lions had a pretty diversified rushing attack, with surprisingly high outside zone frequency in spite of being a relatively gap-heavy scheme.

