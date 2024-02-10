Lions’ Tanner Engstrand set to return as final NFL coordinator job filled

Late on Friday night, it was revealed that the Seattle Seahawks are hiring Ryan Grubb as their new offensive coordinator, despite the fact that Grubb had accepted the Alabama job just weeks earlier. As pointed out by ESPN’s Field Yates, this hire closes out the coaching carousel for coordinators and head coaches, as all 32 teams have now settled on those positions.

That means the path is cleared for Detroit Lions (offensive) pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to return. Three teams had reported interest in hiring Engstrand: the Patriots, Buccaneers, and Seahawks. But all three teams opted to go in a different direction for their hires.

The Lions will have some coaching shakeups, however. While not yet official, the Lions will reportedly be hiring Terrell Williams as their new defensive line coach/run game coordinator and Deshea Townsend as their new cornerbacks coach/defensive pass game coordinator. It’s unclear what this means from current defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and cornerbacks coach Dre Bly.

It’s also possible the Lions will be reorganizing duties of their coaching staff. Under head coach Dan Campbell, the team has not had both an offensive pass game coordinator and defensive pass game coordinator. Unless Engstrand is headed for a title change or an unforeseen move, it appears they will in 2024.

In total, the Lions had five coaches/front office members who garnered interest from other teams: OC Ben Johnson, DC Aaron Glenn, WR coach Antwaan Randle El, Engstrand, and COO Mike Disner. All appear set to return to Detroit this year.

Typically, the Lions announce all of their coaching changes at once, so don’t expect team confirmation until their entire 2024 staff is set. Until then, you can check in with our 2024 Detroit Lions coaching tracker for the latest news.