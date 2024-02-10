For many, the Detroit Lions’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game was too tough of a blow, and the interest in watching Sunday’s Super Bowl might be at an all-time low for Lions fans. For head coach Dan Campbell, he’ll be watching, as this is just another opportunity to find motivation to get back to the playoffs and have another shot at the big one next year, and he’s telling his players to do the same thing.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Will you be watching the Super Bowl on Sunday?

My answer: Yes, probably. I have to admit that I’m one of those folks that has lost almost all interest in this year’s Super Bowl, but it’s still football, and I’m looking to delay the dreaded offseason discourse for as long as possible.

I couldn’t be less excited to see another championship for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and if the 49ers win, well that would just add to the sting of choking away the NFC championship game.

Super Bowl ads have seemingly gotten worse and worse each year. I remember actually being excited to check out all of the new commercials as a kid, but now it feels like there are maybe one or two good ads a year.

But despite my lack of interest in this year’s event, it’s still a great opportunity to get together with your friends and loved ones, eat good food, and drink good beer. So you know I’ll be finding a way to enjoy my time watching the biggest sports spectacle there is.

Let’s hear from you. Will you be watching the Super Bowl Sunday? If not, what are your plans?