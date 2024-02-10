Report: Lions DB coach Brian Duker joining the Miami Dolphins

The Detroit Lions have been connected to two coaching additions so far this offseason—the reported hirings of Terrell Williams and Deshea Townsend—but for the first time since their season ended, it now appears they have lost one of their coaches to South Beach.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Lions defensive back coach Brian Duker is leaving Detroit for a job with the Miami Dolphins. Per Pelissero, Duker will not only be the Dolphins' defensive backs coach, but he will also have passing game coordinator added to his title.

The #Dolphins are hiring Brian Duker as their secondary coach/pass game coordinator, per source. Duker spent the past three seasons with the #Lions, most recently as DBs coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 10, 2024

Duker was originally hired in 2021, by coach Dan Campbell, and held a defensive assistant role, while working closely with the Lions secondary. His ties to the Lions coaching staff included his time in Cleveland as an intern for the Browns while Lions current defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was an assistant secondary coach in 2015.

In 2022, he was promoted to safeties coach and oversaw the Lions entire secondary after Aubry Pleasant was let go mid-season. In 2023, he was officially promoted to defensive backs coach, and Dre Bly was brought on to assist him in working with the cornerbacks.

The Dolphins hired Renaldo Hill as their defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator in 2023, but at the time of this publishing, Miami still has Hill listed on their staff and there have not been any rumors about his future with the team—though it’s worth noting that Hill joined the Dolphins to work with Vic Fangio, who has vacated his defensive coordinator and joined the Philadelphia Eagles in the same role.

It’s not uncommon for teams to make coaching moves like this and not announce any hirings until they have made all the necessary adjustments to their staff.

For example, the Lions have not announced the reported hirings of Williams and Townsend, and are likely in the process of shifting around roles on their staff. Once those decisions are finalized, the Lions will likely make an announcement detailing their reorganized coaching staff for the 2024 season.