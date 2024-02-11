The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be facing off in Super Bowl 58, and according to the folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook, this should be a tight matchup. At this time, the 49ers are the current favorites, but it’s by less than a field goal, which could mean we are in for a close battle in the final game of the season.

This is certainly not the game Detroit Lions fans wanted to see played, but if you can bring yourself to watch, you’ll see two teams that are the result of great drafting and consistent roster building over several years—something the Lions are working towards as we speak.

Kansas City has been to the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, winning two and looking to make it three, including their first back-to-back title in franchise history. A third title in five seasons would put them firmly in the dynasty conversation, if they’re not already there.

San Francisco has reached the Super Bowl for the second time in the last five seasons, but a win in this game would put them in rarified company. If the 49ers bring home the Lombardi trophy on Sunday, it’ll be for the sixth time in franchise history, which will tie them with the Patriots and Steelers for the most Super Bowl titles in NFL history.

Here is who our staff is picking on the moneyline, spread, and over/under for this game:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, February 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, with Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn

Online Stream/Replay: Paramount+, NFL+ Premium