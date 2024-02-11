Former teammate: Hendon Hooker in “perfect spot’ with Detroit Lions

One of the more exciting parts of the offseason will be finally getting to see what the Detroit Lions have in quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Lions selected Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft knowing that most of his rookie season was going to be redshirted due to his recovery from a torn ACL. Eventually, Hooker was promoted to the 53-man roster, but he only served as the gameday emergency quarterback, and the media has yet to even see him take a full practice.

To be clear, Hooker is not expected to challenge for the starting job. Jared Goff is definitively QB1, and he’s very likely headed for an extension in the near future. Still, the Lions clearly value Hooker enough to spend a Day 2 draft pick on him.

This week at the Super Bowl, New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt spoke about Hooker’s promise in the NFL. Joining “The Morning Huddle” with R.J. Ochoa and Rob Thompson on 94.1, San Antonio’s Sports Star, Hyatt—formerly teammates with Hooker in college at Tennessee—explained why he thinks the Lions quarterback is right where he needs to be.

“I love him,” Hyatt said. “Obviously, he was my quarterback in college and we have a great relationship. When he got drafted to the Lions, I thought that was the perfect spot for him. The perfect spot, because now he’s getting back healthy. I think that’s the perfect spot for him. He has receivers around him, he has running backs—he has a duo of running backs—he has a good o-line, great coaching staff. It’s a great spot for him.”

We’ll get a first-hand look at Hooker’s promise when the Lions begin their offseason program in April.

You can watch the entire Hyatt interview below.