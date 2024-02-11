It’s Super Bowl day, and it’s gloomy in Detroit. Fans are clearly not over the Detroit Lions’ heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship game, and it’s hard to blame them. We are not familiar with stakes like this, so while we’re no stranger to pain—this is a whole different level.

In a couple of polls we’ve run this week, Lions fans have clearly shown no interest in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. When asked which team they’ll be rooting for, Lions fans responded with a resounding “who cares?” in the comment section. When asked if you’re going to watch the game, over half of Lions fans said they’re skipping the Super Bowl this year.

So let’s not talk about today’s Super Bowl. Let’s talk about next year’s Super Bowl.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Will the Lions make the 2025 Super Bowl?

My answer: They’ve got as good of a shot as any.

I know that’s not a real answer because my real answer is probably not. Listen, I truly believe they’ll be one of the best teams again in the NFC, and that gives them as good of a shot as any. But just probability speaking, in a single-elimination playoff format, it’s just unlikely that any single team you pick will make the Super Bowl. And, of course, this is nearly impossible to predict before free agency even happens.

Looking at current NFL Super Bowl 2025 odds, the Lions (+1200) have the second-best odds from the NFC to win the Super Bowl, trailing only the 49ers (+550). Other NFC Competition is far behind: the Eagles, Packers, and Cowboys are all at +2000, while the next wave of NFC teams—the Bears and Falcons—are at +3000.

So, yeah, they’ve got a really good shot to make it. But will they? Hopefully, the sting of the NFC Championship game can provide that extra edge in motivation, but we’re still a long way from that.