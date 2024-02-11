The Detroit Lions, sadly, will not be playing tonight—in the final NFL game of the 2024 season. We don’t need to talk about why. We don’t need to talk about how close they were. This night is not about the Lions, and let’s just not talk about it.

Instead, let’s celebrate today the way we normally do. It’s the Super Bowl, and that gives us all an excuse to drink, eat, get some friends and family around, and watch some football in an oversized, bloated extravaganza. There will be terrible commercials, there will be an overproduced and underwhelming halftime show, and at the end of the night, someone will be holding a shiny football. How else would you want to spend your next four hours?

I am told that the San Francisco 49ers are playing the Kansas City Chiefs in this game, and I’ve spent very little time thinking about who will win or how each team matches up. Because, who cares? It’s the Super Bowl, and I’m going to watch.

If you’re watching, too, why not hang out with us in the comment section. Simply scroll down to the bottom of this game, and chat with our entire community during all of Sunday night. Share your thoughts on the game, how your bets are going, if the food is good at your Super Bowl party... or just complain about how the Lions should be in this game for the next four hours.

You do you. Enjoy the game.