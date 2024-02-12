 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2025 Super Bowl odds: Detroit Lions clear contenders for title shot

The opening odds for the 2025 Super Bowl have been set and the Detroit Lions are amongst the top 5 teams in contention.

By Erik Schlitt
/ new
Super Bowl LVIII - Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There were certainly a fair amount of Detroit Lions fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl 58 and thinking, “Man, the Lions could’ve won a game like this.”

Well, Lions fans were apparently not alone, because the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have already released the opening odds for Super Bowl 59 (played in 2025) and the Lions were amongst the top teams believed to be in contention for the title.

Here’s a look at the five best teams opening odds:

  • 49ers: +550
  • Chiefs: +650
  • Ravens: +900
  • Bills: +1000
  • Lions: +1200

The 49ers and Chiefs were expected to be at the top of the list after just playing in the Super Bowl, the Ravens had the best record in football last season, the Bills are a perennial contender, and the Lions’ past 18 months have proven that they’re for real, winning 22 of their last 30 games, including the playoffs.

“It’s only going to get better, okay. We’re only going to get better,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at his end-of-season press conference. “I don’t want anybody to think that this was a one-shot, Cinderella magical journey that just happened. No, it’s real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen. I understand that based on history from what’s happened in the past—I understand you have a season like this, it’s easy to feel like this was kind of a one-shot, magical, lucky cute story—which I’m tired of hearing. It was none of that.”

When it comes to winning the NFC, DraftKings are expecting a repeat of this past season's NFC Championship, as the 49ers are +225 to win the conference, the Lions are +550, while the Eagles and Cowboys check in at +800, with the Packers rounding out the top five at +1000.

More From Pride Of Detroit

Loading comments...

Subscribe to PODD

After winning their first NFC North title in 30 years, the Lions have unfinished business this offseason. Stay updated with Jeremy Reisman through Pride of Detroit Direct, our newsletter offering up exclusive analysis. Sign up with NFCNORTH30 to get 30% off after your free trial.