2025 Super Bowl odds: Detroit Lions clear contenders for title shot

There were certainly a fair amount of Detroit Lions fans watching the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl 58 and thinking, “Man, the Lions could’ve won a game like this.”

Well, Lions fans were apparently not alone, because the good folks over at DraftKings Sportsbook have already released the opening odds for Super Bowl 59 (played in 2025) and the Lions were amongst the top teams believed to be in contention for the title.

Here’s a look at the five best teams opening odds:

49ers: +550

Chiefs: +650

Ravens: +900

Bills: +1000

Lions: +1200

The 49ers and Chiefs were expected to be at the top of the list after just playing in the Super Bowl, the Ravens had the best record in football last season, the Bills are a perennial contender, and the Lions’ past 18 months have proven that they’re for real, winning 22 of their last 30 games, including the playoffs.

“It’s only going to get better, okay. We’re only going to get better,” Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at his end-of-season press conference. “I don’t want anybody to think that this was a one-shot, Cinderella magical journey that just happened. No, it’s real. This is exactly what was supposed to happen. I understand that based on history from what’s happened in the past—I understand you have a season like this, it’s easy to feel like this was kind of a one-shot, magical, lucky cute story—which I’m tired of hearing. It was none of that.”

When it comes to winning the NFC, DraftKings are expecting a repeat of this past season's NFC Championship, as the 49ers are +225 to win the conference, the Lions are +550, while the Eagles and Cowboys check in at +800, with the Packers rounding out the top five at +1000.