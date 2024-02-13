Were the Detroit Lions a Super Bowl-level team in 2023?

Another wonderful Super Bowl down. The Detroit Lions were not far from playing in this big kahuna, but Lions fans watched from the sidelines yet again (some did, some think they’re too good for the Big Game, all it took was one NFC Championship huh?)

But after a half and some of miserable football, the question began to percolate: could the Lions have beat the Chiefs?

It’s an odd question, tortured a bit by the fact that Patrick Mahomes put on the Superman cape and did amazing things to win the game. Yes, the Lions did face the Chiefs in Week 1, but anyone with two eyes could tell both the Lions and Chiefs were very different teams by year’s end. Regardless, what if?

Well, you need experts for that answer, and we got experts here.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re talking the final wraps to the 2023 NFL season. The Super Bowl, all its unnatural glory and the main question everyone was REALLY asking: could the Lions have beat the Chiefs, or at least put up a better fight than the 49ers and their woeful end? Plus, Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson were snubbed in NFL awards honors, and Frank Ragnow looks to be back with the Lions in spite of some injury woes. Plus, coaching news, everything is offseason again.

We’ve got a long offseason ahead of us, albeit shorter than usual thanks to an active January. PODcast rolls on, and we’ll be bringing you more audio content throughout the offseason in the form of mailbags, call-in shows and interviews. Be sure to subscribe to be the first to get everything you can handle straight to your favorite podcasting platform.

