Super Bowl ads have had a rough stretch in recent years, but this year’s batch was a pretty good crop for the most part. While the game itself was a bit of a struggle to watch for the first 45 or so minutes, we at least got some funny and unserious commercials spread throughout.

Today’s Question of the Day is…

What was your favorite commercial from this year’s Super Bowl?

Was it just me, or was this year’s ads actually a lot better than we’re accustomed to seeing over the past several years? There were quite a few that I liked, and of course, quite a few that were pretty bad.

The first one that stuck out to me was the Christopher Walken BMW “Talkin’ Like Walken” commercial, where each person Mr. Walken encounters throughout the day tries to imitate his legendary voice. There’s also an Usher cameo in there at the end.

You also have Ken Jeong in the Popeyes “The Wait is Over” commercial, where Ken has been waiting since 1972 for a “better chicken wing” and gets to experience all the new things that the world has to offer, like fanny packs, self-driving cars, drones and massage chairs.

Paramount+’s “Mountain of Entertainment” commercial was funny and nostalgic, where Patrick Stewart attempts to throw Arnold from “Hey Arnold” over a mountain and you hear him yell at Drew Barrymore to “shut her face.” You get a Creed appearance in there, too. Good stuff.

Some honorable mentions go to State Farm’s “Like a Good Neighbaaa” with Arnold Schwarzenegger, CeraVe’s “I am Cera... Ve” with Michael Cera, and the Dunkin’ Donuts “Dunkings” commercial with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Tom Brady and Jennifer Lopez.

Let’s hear from you. List some of your favorite Super Bowl ads in the comments below.