Lions news: Detroit owns 4 of NFL’s top 100 plays of 2023 season

The Detroit Lions’ 2023 season was full of plenty unforgettable moments, but only four made the NFL’s top 100 plays.

By Jeremy Reisman
Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions’ 2023 season will forever go down as one of the most memorable in the modern era of this franchise. Scattered throughout the record-breaking season are unforgettable moments. There’s Brian Branch’s pick-six that helped Detroit take down the World Champions in the season opener. How about Ifeatu Melifonwu’s NFC North-sealing interception against the Vikings or David Montgomery’s 75-yard touchdown run against the Chargers in a wild game? And we’ll never forget Derrick Barnes’ iconic interception that sent the Lions to the NFC Championship game.

However, the NFL wasn’t all that impressed with Detroit’s individual plays from the season. This week, the NFL’s YouTube page dropped the top 100 plays from the entire season, and the Lions were only on the good side of four of them: #99 and #83, #38, and #23.

Obviously, considering there are only 32 teams, any tally over three is better than average. However, considering the magical season the Lions had, it’s a bit surprising to see a few iconic moments left off the list.

And you’ll probably be surprised by some of their choices, too. For example, No. 99 is a Montgomery run you may have completely forgotten about: his 42-yard touchdown run against the Panthers.

Another (No. 83) is going to be much more fresh in your mind: Jameson Williams’ impressive end-around touchdown run that kicked off the scoring in the NFC Championship game against the 49ers.

I won’t spoil the rest for you, but, sadly, the Lions are on the bad end of a lot of plays highlighted. You can just watch the entire video here. (The NFL doesn’t allow me to embed the video below).

  • A reminder: Amon-Ra St. Brown is ELITE:

  • An extra thanks to the Lions’ PR interns this year, who were a tremendous help to beat writers like myself—setting up one-on-one interviews, and providing press conference transcripts and audio, among a laundry list of duties. They were also a big help during our Movember campaign. Thanks, Maria and Maggie!

