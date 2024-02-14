2023 Detroit Lions awards: Coach of the Year

Our 2023 Detroit Lions Pride of Detroit awards continue, and we’ve reached one of the bigger awards we’ll give out: Coach of the Year. While both head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came up just short at the NFL Honors this year, both were phenomenal in 2023. But Detroit’s strong coaching staff goes well beyond those two. Offensive line coach Hank Fraley is as steady as they come, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the most respected coordinator in football per his players, and several others deserve recognition as well.

But who will walk away with our POD Award for Detroit Lions Coach of the Year? Here are our staff’s nominees—your vote in the poll at the end will determine the winner.

Detroit Lions Coach of the Year nominees

John Whiticar: Dan Campbell

The Lions made history by achieving their first NFC North title and their first playoff win in decades. If that isn’t a feather in the head coach’s cap, I don’t know what is. Dan Campbell is the heart of the franchise and the Lions would not be close to the NFC Championship without him.

Meko Scott: Dan Campbell

Does this really need explaining? Campbell came into one of the worst situations imaginable when he was first hired, but he had a clear vision and plan for this team. Fast forward to this season and everything Campbell preached and promised seems to have become true, and at the same time he himself has improved as a game manager and tactician. He led this team to their first division title and playoff wins in decades, and while there is a lot of credit that needs to go to his staff and upper leadership. I still feel like Dan Campbell should be the first recipient of credit and praise for the job he’s done in such a short time.

Brandon Knapp: Dan Campbell

Why? Easy, he was the leader of this team, the coaching staff, and the organization. He helped build the culture that these players believe in, and they love him as much as he loves them. If Campbell wasn’t on this staff, I am not sure this team would be the same, while if other coaches left, they would survive and adjust.

Ryan Mathews: Dan Campbell

The rest of the staff will surely nominate other very deserving coaches, and they’re all right. Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Kelvin Sheppard, Hank Fraley, the list goes on. But man, Campbell is the guy at the top, and he gets the bulk of the credit for bringing equal parts respectability and excitement to the organization that I haven’t seen in my lifetime. His mentality, his approach, the transparency, and honesty, it’s all brought us fans closer to this team, and it’s clearly helped in getting the most out of his players. 12 wins, an NFC North title, a trip to the NFC Championship game: it’s always been Dan Campbell.

Erik Schlitt: Dan Campbell

While there are plenty of Lions coordinators and assistant coaches who deserve recognition, Campbell is the conductor of this beautiful symphony. His ability to motivate and lead is second to none, and he continually finds ways of putting his players and coaches in spots in which they can succeed. Campbell is the true genuine article.

Hamza Baccouche: Kelvin Sheppard

I’ve pounded the table for Kelvin Sheppard all year and I’ll do it again here. Alex Anzalone was a lockdown linebacker, while Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin both had career revivals. When Malcolm Rodriguez had to step in during the playoffs, the Lions didn’t miss a beat. Sheppard is doing miracles back there, and will make a great DC, hopefully in Detroit.

Jeremy Reisman: Dan Campbell

While it feels criminal that no one nominated Ben Johnson, I have never been more impressed by a leader in any field than I am with Dan Campbell. Take it away, Frank Ragnow:

“He’s one of the best people, leaders I’ve ever been around. Transparent, authentic, passionate, you name it. It’s a pleasure to play for that man. I just didn’t even realize how good of a coach that there is out there until I met him. He just blew me away and he keeps continuing to blow me away.”

And let’s also not get it twisted: Campbell is one of the best game managers in football. Don’t let the old-school “take the points” crowd lead you astray.

NFL Conference Championship Coaches - Win Probability Added Over Expected, 2023 pic.twitter.com/MZJKjnmEsd — SumerSports (@SumerSports) January 22, 2024

Morgan Cannon: Hank Fraley

Fraley needs his flowers, and I am going to give them to him. Yes, he coaches a talented group, but injuries were a consistent factor for the interior of the Lions offensive line for the duration of the season. Still, it didn’t seem to matter and despite being banged up week after week, this unit was one of the best in football. Add to the fact that All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell seemingly took several giant steps in 2023, and you start to get an understanding of why Fraley is so beloved by his guys in Detroit.