2024 NFL offseason power rankings: Detroit Lions unanimous top-5 team

When we last checked in on NFL power rankings, the Detroit Lions were firmly a top-10 team, but most analysts had them outside of that top tier of teams. That conversation has drastically changed, however, since the Lions’ deep playoff run. After their NFC Championship appearance—and near win—suddenly the Lions are in the conversation for one of the best teams in football as we head into the 2024 offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at some of the early offseason power rankings provided by several different outlets.

The Athletic: 3 (End of regular season: 4)

From Josh Kendall:

Everyone’s favorite underdog had the 49ers on the ropes in the NFC Championship Game, has money to spend ($47 million in cap space) and, shockingly, still has offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, who rebuffed the Washington Commanders to stay in Detroit. Every significant offensive contributor remains under contract on a team that finished fifth in the league in scoring (27.35 ppg). When coach Dan Campbell said after the loss to the Niners that it would be “twice as hard” to get back to that point next season, it wasn’t poor-mouthing, it was just his first motivational speech of the 2024 season.

Yahoo Sports: 3 (Previously: 5)

From Frank Schwab:

The Lions are set up very well. They’ve drafted as well as any team lately, especially a stellar 2023 class. They have the seventh-most projected salary-cap space at $50.2 million. Their bounty of draft picks from the Matthew Stafford trade has run out but they still have four top 100 picks, including their own first-rounder. It’s always dangerous to assume a team’s next step will be forward because often it isn’t, but the Lions should feel confident about where they’re at.

FOX Sports: 3 (Previously: N/A)

From David Helman:

Dan Campbell is right that the Lions may never make it back to the NFC Championship Game, but outside the two Super Bowl participants, I don’t think anyone is better set up to make a run. Virtually all of Detroit’s core players are young, so there aren’t a ton of crucial free agents. Ben Johnson decided to return as offensive coordinator. That’s before you mention that the Lions have $50 million in salary-cap space, and they could create even more by extending Jared Goff. They were a play or two away from reaching the Super Bowl this year, and they may field an even better team in 2024.

From Eric Edholm:

Even allowing for the transient nature of the NFL, the Lions have established enough of a young core over the past year and a half to suggest they’ll be here to stay — at least while Jared Goff remains upright and effective. These are the questions I have for them now: 1. How will they rebound from their crushing playoff loss? 2. How will they maintain their us-vs.-the-world mentality now that they’re prohibitive favorites?

ESPN: 4 (Previously: 4)

From ESPN staff, excerpt from Eric Woodyard:

Offensively, the Lions have very few holes to fill. But the defense is a different story. After an NFC Championship Game appearance, the Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. They should consider adding talent to the front four on the defensive line and in the secondary, with another cornerback to help with a pass coverage unit that allowed the sixth-most passing yards (247.4) per game this past season. Lions general manager Brad Holmes says they will continue to be “very strategic” and “very selective” in their process of drafting and signing players but will utilize free agency when needed.

Sporting News: 5 (Previously: 5)

From Vinnie Iyer:

The Lions will have even more hype as a potential playoff power coming off their breakout run to the NFC championship game with Dan Campbell not losing his coordinators and Brad Holmes has the capital overall to keep filling more holes via free agency and the draft.

USA Today: 5 (Previously: 5b)

From Nate Davis:

Undoubtedly the franchise’s best team of the Super Bowl era, which dates to 1966. Undoubtedly a team that could be surpassed by the 2024 edition.

CBS Sports: 5 (Previously: 7)

From Pete Prisco:

It was a magical year for the Lions as they went to the NFC Championship Game. One thing they have to do, though, is improve the defense.

Pro Football Network: 5 (Previously: 7)

From Dallas Robinson: