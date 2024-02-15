After a really strong first two years in the NFL, Detroit Lions’ defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is poised to take another big step in 2024. And if you ask former All-Pro edge rusher J.J. Watt, he believes the third-year star out of Michigan can contend for a sack-title very soon.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press spoke with the now CBS Analyst while he was in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58, and caught up with former Lions’ defensive linemen Michael Brockers as well.

Like others around the Lions, Watt believes Detroit needs to add another dynamic pass-rusher to pair with Hutchinson.

“Aidan’s always going to get double-teamed and chipped,” Watt told the Free Press. “That’s just a fact of the matter when you’re a premier pass rusher in this league. But if you can get somebody on the other side that can take advantage of the one-on-ones, then that’s when you really start to help your team.”

As far as Hutchinson’s chances to vault himself into the elite at his position in 2024, Watt certainly seems like a believer.

“I don’t see why not,” Watt said of Hutchinson’s potential moving forward. “I think he has the work ethic, he has the drive, he has the skill set. I have no reason to believe he wouldn’t be. I also think it’s awesome to see him get drafted there, in Detroit, with Dan Campbell and everything that’s come. Some situations just fit and make sense and that’s one that does.”

I don’t know about you, but this tweet tells me it’s almost time for Lions’ general manager Brad Holmes to cook.

Six NFL teams have at least four top-100 draft picks this year (not including any compensatory selections):



Cardinals (4, 27, 35, 66, 71, 91)

Packers (25, 41, 58, 89, 92)

Falcons (8, 43, 74, 79)

Lions (29, 62, 73, 94)

Giants (6, 39, 47, 70)

Commanders (2, 36, 40, 67) — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 14, 2024

Could the Lions potentially be in the running to sign cornerback L’Jarius Sneed? One analyst for Bleacher Report thinks so.

Would Brad Holmes trade for Los Angeles Chargers’ edge rusher Khalil Mack? Brad Spielberger of PFF listed it as a move that would shake up the offseason. Personally, I’m not sure I would make this trade as Mack’s 2024 cap hit is substantial.

Could the Lions trade for Khalil Mack? pic.twitter.com/GWKhIcrdKO — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) February 14, 2024

