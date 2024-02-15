The conclusion of the Super Bowl means that we are officially onto NFL Draft Season. The Detroit Lions are in the rare position of picking late in the first round, and while there will be plenty to discuss for the reigning NFC North Champions over the next couple months, the more interesting focus comes from those chasing the Lions now.

While the Green Bay Packers seem set with Jordan Love at the helm, both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have some decisions to make regarding the future of their franchises. With early first-round picks, both franchises have a chance to grab a top quarterback if desired, but at the same time they could each stick with what they have as well.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

How many new quarterbacks will there be in the NFC North?

My answer: For Chicago, I think the writing is on the wall. Though Justin Fields has had his moments—including against the Lions, unfortunately—this is not a quarterback who can take them to the next level. With the opportunity to take Caleb Williams, while also resetting the rookie quarterback contract clock, it feels like Fields is a certainty to be on his way out of the Windy City.

The conversation is much more difficult in Minnesota, where Kirk Cousins—who is set to be a free agent—has been a reliable option for many years. However, age, injury, and cost could add up to the end of this partnership, and the Vikings will be able to take someone like J.J. McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix at the No. 11 pick. This is a bit of a gamble, but it might be time to turn the page in Minnesota.