Lions mailbag: Will Detroit make a splash move this offseason?

We’re only a couple weeks into the Detroit Lions offseason, and some fans are already dreaming big. Thanks to some suggestions from various media outlets, some are wondering if the Lions could land Chargers EDGE defender Khalil Mack in a trade or sign Vikings defender Danielle Hunter in free agency.

Moves like that would be relatively uncharacteristic of general manager Brad Holmes, as the most significant moves he’s made have been on draft night. Despite being a clear competitor, Holmes was mostly inactive at the trade deadline, and the most he’s spent in free agency was on a second-tier player like Cameron Sutton (three years, $33 million).

But this offseason is unlike any other under Holmes. Not only are the Lions in a comfortable spot in terms of their overall cap situation, but they’re also a really freakin’ good team. They enter 2024 with not just Super Bowl aspirations, but Super Bowl expectations.

So could that mean a shift in strategy from Holmes and company? That’s one of the big topics on this week’s Midweek Mailbag podcast. Here’s a snippet of that conversation:

“I think the priority is going to be retaining the guys that they have,” Erik Schlitt said. “Then, after that, I do believe there will be an opportunity to try and get a splash player on defense. I am leaning towards a player in the secondary more than I’m leaning towards a player up front.”

Indeed, the Lions have a lot of work to do with their own players first. Not only are there players like Jonah Jackson, Graham Glasgow, Josh Reynolds, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson who they must consider re-signing, but there are also players due for extensions. Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Alim McNeill are just a few players who could be in for big pay raises.

Detroit can manage all of that and still have plenty of cap space for a big move. But will Holmes veer off the course he’s been on for three years? I’m skeptical.

“I’d be very surprised if the Lions signed a top-10 free agent in this class,” I said. “It’s not their style. And I understand the Lions are in a different place than they've been in the past. I understand the salary cap situation is better than it’s been in the past. I would also say it’s not as good as I think some Lions fans are saying. They have a modest amount of room, not a ton of room, but not a small amount (either).”

There’s also this quote from Holmes himself that feels relevant.

“Yes, it will be different, and maybe not be as many high-price external adds, but that’s not required right now,” Holmes said of this offseason. “So, we’ll just still keep sticking to our plan and go as normal. I think it’s proven that it’s worked so far for us.”

Smoke and mirrors? Lowering expectations just to blow people out of the water? Or is Holmes being genuine here?

We discuss this entire topic for several minutes starting at the 24-minute mark in the podcast below.

Other topics this week (with timestamps):

(2:30) What are our expectations for newly-signed EDGE Mathieu Betts?

(8:15) Is Hendon Hooker locked into the QB2 spot? Is there room for a guy like Jameis Winston?

(13:30) After 1 season, would you rather have Jahmyr Gibbs or Devon Witherspoon?

(17:20) What percentage chance does Tracy Walker have to return in 2024?

(36:15) Who is more likely to return Josh Reynolds or C.J. Gardner-Johnson?

(40:30) Who on the Lions roster could be a head coach one day? Note: This question was asked prior to David Blough being hired by the Commanders

(44:40) Which 2023 draft pick will take the biggest jump in 2024?

(49:10) Should the Lions draft Alabama kicker Will Reichard?

NOTE: If you all have any questions, we plan on doing the written mailbag in the very near future. Send them in the comment section below.