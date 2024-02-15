Earlier this week, the Detroit Lions signed CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player of 2023 Mathieu Betts. It’s an intriguing addition, as the Lions are looking to upgrade their pass rush this upcoming season after finishing 23rd in sacks. The former BC Lion defensive end tallied 18 sacks in 18 games last year, and apparently, that caught the attention of several NFL teams.

According to CFL reporter John Hodge, Betts had several workouts after the CFL season and even had an offer with guaranteed money on the table from another NFL team. But ultimately, he bet on himself with the Lions, because he saw them as a better fit.

“That’s the roster we were the most confident that I could that crack,” Betts said in a videoconference this week. “It was the first workout that I had this offseason and the chemistry, the energy, the discussions I’ve had with the staff there just felt right.”

There is certainly a path to the roster for Betts. Detroit just saw Julian Okwara sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, while Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are set to become unrestricted free agents. The Lions’ defensive line room will almost certainly look drastically different in 2024.

Per Betts, one of the reasons the Lions became enamored with him was his work ethic. That should come as no surprise, as players with high motor and effort fit exactly the kind of culture Detroit has been trying to build since coach Dan Campbell took over.

“The one thing they told me that popped off film is they saw somebody that was working hard,” Betts said. “And after they got that box checked, then they started looking at different athletic capacities and football capacities.”

Betts does have a very intriguing athletic profile. While he is certainly undersized by NFL standards for an edge defender, his speed and agility are near elite levels:

Mathieu Betts went undrafted in the 2019 draft class.



He posted a good #RAS with poor size, great speed, okay explosiveness, elite agility at the DE position.#Bears pic.twitter.com/t5dsZ673Mj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 31, 2019

Beyond athletic traits, Betts also brings experience. While he got an original shot at the NFL as an undrafted rookie in 2019—failing to make it beyond Chicago Bears training camp—he now returns to the big leagues with four years of playing experience from the CFL.

“I don’t think there’s anything that I did five years ago that I don’t do better now,” Betts said. “So I feel like I’m in a better situation football-wise to make an NFL roster.”

You can read more about Betts and his media session this week here.