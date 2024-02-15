Former Lions QB David Blough joins Washington Commanders coaching staff

Former Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough has been hired as the new assistant quarterbacks coach for the Washington Commanders, the team announced on Thursday morning.

Blough finished the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Lions, but he did not sign a futures contract after the season reached its conclusion.

With his playing career apparently over, Blough, just 28 years old, finished with seven career starts, completing 138-of-242 passes for 1,435 yards, six touchdowns, and nine interceptions. His last game played was in 2022 when he served as the Arizona Cardinals’ starter for a two-game stretch.

Blough was a valued mind and game-planner for the Lions, as he returned to Detroit to serve as the team’s third-string quarterback last season after spending some time with Arizona and the Minnesota Vikings last year.

“Blough’s a smart football player,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said early in the 2023 season. “He’s seen it.”

It’s unclear if the Lions ever offered Blough a position on the coaching staff, but they do already have a quarterbacks coach in Mark Brunell and an assistant coach in J.T. Barrett.

The Lions will likely enter the 2024 season looking for more help to round out their quarterback room. Jared Goff returns as the starter, and it’s quite possible 2023 third-round pick Hendon Hooker will be promoted to the backup position. But with Blough and Teddy Bridgewater retiring for coaching jobs, Detroit could be in the market for a veteran passer who can be an added voice in meeting rooms and could help out on the field in case of an emergency.