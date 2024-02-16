How you can help Detroit Lions players: List of charities, foundations

During the Detroit Lions’ playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans flooded Frank Ragnow’s “Rags Remembered” foundation with donations. Ragnow showed tremendous spirit and resiliency in that game, playing through a knee and ankle injury on top of the laundry list of other ailments he was going through. With the help of former teammate Tyrell Crosby, fans raised over $20,000 for Ragnow’s charity.

Just because the season is now over doesn’t mean we can’t continue to help raise money for foundations that matter to these players. The 2023 season will forever be one of the most memorable in this franchise’s history, and what better way to show some gratitude to the hard-working players that made it happen than a donation to an important cause?

So with a little help from the Detroit Lions and the Player and Alumni Relations department (shout out to Moe Pearson), here’s a list of Lions-related charities and foundations, along with links to donate.

Obviously, only give if it is within your means, but it would be a pretty awesome expression of gratitude for this season if we could also make a little positive change in this world.

Shout out to Lions fan Sean G. for the awesome idea!