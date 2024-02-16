Re-introducing our Detroit Lions call-in show!

Maybe this is your first Detroit Lions offseason with us. Maybe you just forgot. Maybe you’ve been waiting eagerly for this news, or maybe you don’t care at all. But starting on Saturday, Feb. 17, our live call-in Q&A show returns!

The show works a lot like a sports radio show that takes lives callers. Myself, Erik Schlitt and Ryan Mathews—the cast may vary week to week—will hop on a Twitter Spaces session. We’ll chat among ourselves, and then take “callers” who request to be part of the meeting to ask a question. Note: If you request to be part of the show, you are agreeing to be recorded, which may be uploaded to our podcast feed.

It’s just another unique way that Pride of Detroit interacts with our awesome, growing community.

These shows will happen weekly on Saturday mornings during the offseason, so if you have to miss this one, there will be plenty of opportunities over the next few months. There may be a few weeks we take off, here and there. Make sure you’re following us on Twitter for the latest updates.

We’ll take questions on any topics that strike your fancy, and our sessions usually last 2-3 hours, so we’ll get plenty of Lions talk in.

Here’s everything you need to know

What: Detroit Lions Q&A call-in show

When: Saturday, Feb. 17 — 9 a.m. ET

Where: Twitter Spaces (@PrideOfDetroit) — Direct Link

How do I listen if I miss it? Recording will be uploaded to our podcast feed on Sunday