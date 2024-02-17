If you’re not familiar with how the Detroit Lions roundup works, each week we collect data from the latest expert mock drafts published over the last seven days and compile them (with links to the original pieces) in one easy-to-access article. In addition to providing Lions fans with the names of prospects being paired with Detroit, we also provide commentary that points to trends, player fits, and overall team philosophy.

In this week’s Mock Draft Roundup, we take a look at 27 mock drafts that were recently published, and unsurprisingly, they paired the Lions with a defender a whopping 26 times. Let’s take a look at how things were spread out and which players were getting matched up with the Lions.

Offensive skill players

Bryan Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Source: Bleacher Report scouting department

“Detroit’s offense is already good, but imagine replacing Josh Reynolds’ snaps with a fast, explosive presence who still has room to grow as a player. That’s Brian Thomas Jr. At 6’4” and 205 pounds, Thomas is a little skinny for his frame, but he is incredibly explosive, both as a route-runner and with the ball in his hands. Though he isn’t yet a complete route-runner, he displays flashes of technical ability and enough agility to suggest he can blossom into something fierce.” — Derrick Klassen

Erik’s Thoughts:

The Lions haven’t had a true WR-X in almost three seasons, and Thomas would be a plug-and-play starter at that spot. Stylistically he would fit in beautifully and would immediately upgrade the Lions' top-five offense even further. But would general manager Brad Holmes spend a first-round pick on an offensive skill player for the third year in a row? I’ve learned my lesson and am not ruling anything out.

Offensive linemen

None

Erik’s Thoughts:

It’s a bit surprising to not see an offensive lineman linked to the Lions this week—especially with both starting guard's contracts expiring—but I attribute this to the Lions having glaring needs on defense as well as analysts still learning about this offensive line class.

Defensive tackle

Byron Murphy, 3T, Texas

Source: Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Patrick Finley (Chicago Sun-Times)

“I can’t imagine Murphy lasting this long; it’s just that I couldn’t find a place to slot him above. Either way, the Lions get a steal here with arguably the twitchiest interior defensive linemen in the class.” — Wilson

Erik’s Thoughts:

Murphy vs. Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) for the DT1 spot looks like it’s going to be an interesting battle, but either player would fit in smoothly next to Alim McNeill in Detroit. The Lions have been lacking an interior pass rusher to complement McNeill and Murphy (or Newton) could be a real possibility if there when the Lions are on the clock.

Edge Rusher

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Source: Charles McDonald and Nate Tice (Yahoo! Sports), Curt Popejoy (Draft Wire)

“The Lions need to add some punch as a pass rusher to go along with Aidan Hutchinson and Laiatu Latu is a great all-around pick with some nice polish to his pass-rush moves.” — Popejoy

Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Source: Field Yates (ESPN), Chad Reuter (NFL.com), Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

“Here’s one of my favorite player-team fits, as Robinson feels like the kind of brute-force player the Lions crave on their roster. After 8.5 sacks in 2023, he would give Detroit a big boost on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson and could feast on favorable matchups while teams allocate resources to Hutchinson on every snap. Moreover, he’s a converted defensive tackle who can kick down inside and wreak havoc when lined up over guards or centers.” — Yates

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

Source: J.P. Acosta (SB Nation)

“Physical, high motor and wins with power. Braswell fits the type of player Dan Campbell wants on his defensive line, and also has the athletic tools to win at the NFL level. Detroit desperately needs a secondary pass rusher next to Aidan Hutchinson, and Braswell fits the bill.” — Acosta

Erik’s Thoughts:

All three of the edge rushers paired to Detroit win in different ways. Latu is a multi-purposed pass rusher, Robinson fits the mold of Josh Paschal/John Cominsky, and Braswell could end up being the SAM linebacker that eluded the Lions last season. Because of the Lions’ multi-versatile front, there’s an argument that could be made for all three of them being the favorite.

Defensive backs

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Source: Benjamin Solak (The Ringer), Devin Jackson (Philadelphia Inquirer)

“The Lions defensive back room desperately needs an upgrade. Nate Wiggins’ fluidity out of his backpedal and quickness closing on routes looks similar to that of Christian Gonzalez last season. His length and athleticism will allow him to thrive in Aaron Glenn’s defensive scheme.” — Jackson

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

Source: Justin Rogers (Detroit News), Luke Easterling (Sports Illustrated), Brett Whitefield (Fantasy Points), Joel Klatt (Fox Sports), Connor Livesay (33rd team), Andrew Erickson (Fantasy Pros), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today)

“The Lions have one of the more complete rosters in the league, but they still have a few glaring needs, the biggest of which is at corner. Injuries and inconsistency plagued this unit all year long, so spending their top pick on a tough, smart cover man would be ideal. Rakestraw checks both boxes, and has the instincts and athleticism to limit big plays through the air.” — Easterling

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

Source: Nolan Bianchi (Detroit News), Nick Baumgardner (The Athletic), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Garrett Podell (CBS Sports)

“The Lions are in dire need of CB help, although they also need to address the edge spot opposite Aidan Hutchinson. McKinstry, Arnold’s running mate at Alabama, was the higher-rated recruit due to his terrific combination of size (6-1, 195), length and athletic balance. A very patient player, McKinstry could help Detroit right away.” — Baumgardner

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Source: Ryan McCrystal (Sharp Analysis), Scott Smith (Buccaneers.com), Ben Natan (Bleeding Green Nation)

“The Lions tried to fix their secondary through free agency last season, but it never really came together. Detroit ranked 27th in passing yards per game allowed and 30th in yards allowed per pass play. Newcomers Brian Branch and Cam Sutton are keepers, but the Lions need help everywhere else on the back end. Lassiter has quick feet and can defend the deep ball, but he’s also willing to get physical, which Dan Campbell will surely like.” — Smith

Erik’s Thoughts:

Seventeen of the 27 mock drafts cited this week paired the Lions with an outside cornerback. Yes, it seems obvious to project this route because it’s a glaring need, but the depth of talent at the back end of the first round seems to also be there. After Terron Armstead (Alabama), Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), and Cooper DeJean (Iowa) the four corners above seem to round out the defensive backs most think could be selected in the first round.

Wiggins is ranked by some analysts as a top-half of the first-round prospect, while others put him at the very end of the round. Rakestraw and McKinstry are typically grouped close together as players likely off the board somewhere in the 20s, while Lassiter is a rising talent.

For the second week in a row, Rakestraw draws the most projections to the Lions (seven of the 27 charted), and at this time, it’s easy to see why. He’s a coverage scheme and toughness fit, while also being arguably the best defensive back at stopping the run in this class.