2024 NFL Combine preview: 5 Quarterbacks the Lions should be scouting

The 2024 NFL Combine begins on Sunday, February 25, with prospects arriving alongside their positional groups over the next few days. During their time in Indianapolis, players will go through orientation, receive medical checks, meet with NFL teams, and take the podium to answer questions from the media. Then, on Thursday, February 29, the league will start four days of televised coverage of on-field drills.

As we have done in years past, our coverage of this event will begin with a series of articles previewing each position group and taking you right up to the televised coverage. Following each day of on-field drills, we will share our opinions on the prospects who improved their draft stock, writing up another series of articles reviewing their performances.

First up in our preview series, we identify which quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should be keeping a close eye on during positional activities.

Team need

Jared Goff is entrenched as the Lions' starting quarterback and a contract extension is reportedly being hammered out this offseason. Hendon Hooker, last year’s third-round pick, is now fully healthy, spent his rookie season learning under Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, and appears poised to assume QB2 responsibilities.

With Bridgewater and David Blough now retired and in coaching positions, the Lions will likely add two more quarterbacks for training camp—presumably a veteran and a younger player, possibly a late-round pick or UDFA rookie, if history holds. But for all intents and purposes, Detroit likely won’t prioritize selecting a quarterback in this draft cycle.

That being said, the Lions should still be very interested in the quarterbacks in this draft class. Several teams on Detroit’s upcoming schedule may require a quarterback, potentially including some division rivals in the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears currently hold picks No. 1 and 9, while the Vikings hold pick No. 11 overall, meaning they’re very much in play for some of the top quarterbacks in this draft class. It would be wise for Detroit to get an understanding of what those players could bring to their teams, especially if they will have to face them twice a season in the foreseeable future.

What to watch for

One of the things that stood out in last year’s combine amongst the quarterbacks was the precision mechanics of C.J. Stroud. His footwork, balance, ball placement, confidence, and leadership skills were all on point and illustrated translatable traits you look for under center. Don’t get hung up on completions because there will be a lot of pass catchers these quarterbacks have never worked with and timing will be off, but keep a sharp eye on the player’s mechanics.

Additionally, quarterback is a massive leadership position, so pay attention to what players are doing when it’s not their turn to throw. How do they interact with others? Are they relaxed under the bright lights? Can they flip the switch with the ball in their hand? Do they want the ball—do they take extra reps? Social skills are a premium trait for this position.

Now, on to the prospects.

Caleb Williams, USC (6-foot-1, 220 pounds)

Williams is the odds-on favorite to be the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, meaning he could end up in Chicago if the Bears stay at the top spot and trade away Justin Fields. Williams has put together several years of production at the college level (both at Oklahoma and USC), and while there are some flaws to his game (most notably ball security) he should thrive at the combine where he can show off his mechanics.

Drake Maye, North Carolina (6-foot-4, 230 pounds)

Likely the closest competitor to challenging Williams for the top spot, Maye has a nice balance to his game and his quick release should show well at the combine. Fortunately for Maye, his biggest weakness is his decision-making, which should be masked in the controlled environment of on-field drills, meaning he should also show well.

Jayden Daniels, LSU (6-foot-4, 205 pounds)

Another potential Top-10 pick in this upcoming draft, Daniels is a true dual-threat option at quarterback and his penchant for creating big plays has driven his draft stock to the top of this class. He’ll test well in the athletic drills and should show off his deep ball touch, but he’ll need to show he’s worked on his quick-rhythm timing, which could be difficult with unfamiliar pass catching options.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (6-foot-3, 209 pounds)

McCarthy is currently being suggested as a late-first-round option due to his raw skill set and Michigan’s run-first offense not necessarily showcasing his strengths. But as analysts break down his film and look at his intangibles, I expect his stock will be on the rise, especially with so many quarterback-needy teams at the top of the draft. Of the top options at quarterback in this class, McCarthy could have the best opportunity to raise his stock at the combine.

Quick overview on remaining QBs

Bo Nix (Oregon) and Michael Penix (Washington) could push for a first-round selection, while Michael Pratt (Tulane) and Spencer Rattler (South Carolina) could end up being drafted on Day 2, but I’m not sold that any of them are ready to start in the NFL at this time. The rest of the quarterbacks invited to the combine could hear their names called on Day 3, but an injury to one prospect could lower his draft stock and make him an enticing option for the Lions—similar to last season with Hooker.

Jordan Travis, Florida State (6-foot-1, 202 pounds)

After breaking his leg on November 18, 2023, Travis has been working to rehabilitate and prepare for draft workouts. Unfortunately, with an estimated four-month minimum recovery timeline, he may not be able to get his body fully up to speed in time for the combine or FSU’s pro day.

That being said, he will likely be able to get medical checks done, which could give teams much-needed information, while team interviews will further help his case. But as we have seen so often in the past, late-season injuries tend to drop a player's draft stock.

As a prospect, he is undersized but agile. He can tuck and run but prefers to stay in the pocket and be aggressive throwing the football. He’s not afraid to push the ball vertically and possesses a lot of developmental traits you want in a young signal caller.