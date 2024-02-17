The Detroit Lions have 32 total players from their 2023 roster who are set to become free agents in 2024 (20 unrestricted, 6 restricted, 6 exclusive-rights), and we are reviewing their what their expectations were coming into the 2023 season, how they performed, and ultimately their chances of returning to Detroit in 2024.

Here’s a look at our previously written free agent profiles: WR Josh Reynolds, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, OG Graham Glasgow, OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, EDGE Romeo Okwara, CB Emmanuel Moseley, and K Michael Badgley

Next up we have reserve offensive lineman, Dan Skipper.

Dan Skipper

Expectations heading into 2023

After a 2022 season where he was active for 16 games and started in five due to injury, expectations would stay relatively the same for Skipper heading into 2023.

Having been in Detroit on-and-off since 2017, Skipper has more-or-less found a home in Detroit since initially entering the league out of the University of Arkansas. However, life as a fringe-roster player in the NFL is anything but stable, and Skipper will be the first to tell you that—having signed 10(!) one-year contracts with the Lions since 2021.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Skipper is better suited to play tackle in the NFL, but has the ability to slide inside to either guard position when needed. His positional versatility is a big reason why he has stuck around on the team’s practice squad and roster as long as he has.

Actual role in 2023

Note: PFF grades combine regular season and playoffs and reflect a minimum 20% snaps at that position

Regular season — 11 games (1 start): 101 offensive snaps

Postseason — 3 games (0 starts): 11 offensive snaps

PFF Offensive grade: 60.0 (Did not qualify for rankings)

PFF Run blocking grade: 58.3 (DNQ)

PFF Pass blocking grade: 67.5 (DNQ)



Early in 2023, there were several weeks where Skipper was a healthy scratch on gamedays. The Lions are very specific with who they have active on a weekly basis, and it’s dictated by the gameplan for that particular matchup.

In other weeks, like the Lions’ Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on primetime, Skipper would log a season-high 25 offensive snaps as offensive coordinator Ben Johnson deployed jumbo sets to try and dominate the line of scrimmage.

The role of the extra offensive tackle seems to suit Skipper’s skillset well. He can use his size and physicality to lean on run-defenders, especially when he can get his hands on linebackers and smaller edge defenders.

However, when thrown into a full-time starting role in the event of a starter being injured, Skipper typically struggles. His initial hand placement on his punch varies way too much on a down-to-down basis, and because of his height and how upright he plays—shorter, more powerful pass-rushers can find a lot of success getting underneath him, and driving him into the lap of quarterback Jared Goff.

Outlook for 2024

Contract status: Unrestricted free agent

The case for keeping Skipper:

Along with a few of the Lions’ unrestricted free agents during this offseason, Skipper is a known commodity. He has been in Detroit since Lions’ coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes have arrived, and has a ton of experience playing under offensive line coach Hank Fraley.

Adding to the familiarity with the coaching staff, the locker room seems to like Skipper as a person, and his passion for the game is apparent every time he steps onto the field or speaks with the media.

And despite some of the aforementioned flaws in Skipper’s game (especially when he is asked to slide inside to either guard spot), his versatility and experience as an NFL offensive lineman is something a lot of team’s covet.

There just isn’t a lot of quality offensive line depth in the NFL, so you can understand why many teams are hesitant about letting reliable reserve veterans walk in free agency. You just never know if there is a true upgrade out there.

The case for letting Skipper walk:

Quite simply, it just may be that time for the Lions and Skipper.

The 29 year old has absolutely served his role during this rebuild. He was here during the awful Patricia-Quinn years, so it has been nice to see him enjoy these winning years under Campbell and Holmes.

With that said, the roster has vastly improved since the new regime took over in 2021, and subsequently, the competition has gotten tougher each and every year.

Veteran left tackle Taylor Decker is entering a contract year in 2024, and starting left guard Jonah Jackson is an unrestricted free agent. Both of these developments may have Brad Holmes searching for more of a long-term solution to offensive line depth this offseason.

Signing or drafting a younger player with more upside would make a lot of sense for the Lions as they look to keep their offensive line a strength moving forward.

Is there interest from both sides?

Maybe? The odds that Skipper would like to be back in Detroit are likely pretty high, but I’m not sure the interest will be reciprocated by the Lions.

There is a world where he is brought back for training camp, but unlike the last few years, I’d have to imagine the competition will be more challenging for the vet this time around. Can the Lions find a swing tackle with some interior versatility in the draft or free agency? How many players will they add to an already-stacked offensive line room?

Even if he doesn’t survive cut-downs in 2024, having an established veteran like Skipper on the practice squad would be a bit of a luxury in a league where offensive line depth is difficult to come by.

How do you think the Lions should approach Dan Skipper this offseason?